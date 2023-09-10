CSPD and CSFD face-off for the Brave Warriors Hockey League’s Championship Cup

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new hockey league for first responders in Colorado is expanding and two teams from Colorado Springs joined this year.

The league is called the The Brave Warriors Hockey League and both the Colorado Springs Fire Department and Police Department became part of it this in 2023.

“Back in 2018, my husband and I, who are big hockey fans and a first responder family, decided that we wanted to bring hockey and first responders together,” Brunjes said.

Jodi and her husband started the The Brave Warriors Hockey League. The league started off in Northern Colorado and over the years it has expanded.

“We have about 16 teams that have joined into the league for our 2024 season. So we are super excited. We're growing and we're expanding. We're going to have five series, a playoffs, and then the winners of the playoffs play in the championship game,” Brunjes said.

The championship cup was held on Saturday at Ed Robson Area in Colorado Springs. This is because the two best teams in the league this season were from Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Springs Police Department.

CSFD and CSPD face-off in a tension filled rivalry game, the winner takes home the Battle of the Springs title and the championship cup.

“The cup here tonight is a mock of the Stanley Cup, which we're super excited to present. This is really just about humanizing the badge, showing the community that these are just people who want to have a good time, releasing some steam and camaraderie,” Brunjes said.

After lots of pushing, shoving and penalties the Colorado Springs Police Department beat the Colorado Springs Fire Department 6-4.

On Saturday morning News5 spoke with both captains of the hockey teams to see how they were feeling before going into the game.

Todd Heffner is the captain for the fire department and Marko Somersalmi is the captain for the police department. Both Somersalmi and Heffner were confidant their department beat the other.

“Oh very confidant, I think with our full roaster we should be able to beat them,” Heffner said.

“Oh we are super confident we are going to win, we are the home team,” Somersalmi said.

Heffner said his game plan was simple.

“Game plan, is to put more pucks in the net than they do and we are in better shape than them,” Heffner said.

Somersalmi did not argue will Heffner’s claim.

“Oh that's possible, they get to work out on duty and we don’t, so that very possible,” Somersalmi said.

The Colorado Springs Police and Fire departments have had a hockey team for many years and have played each other before in different event. This season both teams joined the Brave Warriors Hockey League

“It's a league we are playing in right now, mostly out of the Denver area. We have played fire already this year, we won in a shout out, so I think they will be out for blood,” Somersalmi said.

Somersalmi said its great competition and camaraderie when playing other first responders.

“That is the fun part about the league, it's all first responder teams, so we all have that common thread but we can come together after a chippy game and drink and beer and just enjoy the sport,” Somersalmi said.

Heffner said, CSFD has also really enjoyed playing in the league and said their tournaments are more convenient.

“It makes it a lot better to have one time and play three games and meet other departments, it's been fun for sure,” Heffner said.

The league is growing. Brunjes said she wants to get more teams each year to join. She invites any first responders group, including EMTs and veteran teams across Colorado to join. Brunjes said it creating this league has been a lot of hard work, but she is seeing the success.

“Now we have teams from other cities contacting us because they want to play and be apart of it,” Brunjes said.

First responders can find more information regarding the Brave Warriors Hockey League on their website.

