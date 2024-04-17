CSP: Careless driving citations for commercial drivers on the rise in Colorado

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol said Tuesday that careless driving citations issued to drivers of commercial vehicles are on the rise in Colorado.

In 2023, troopers issued 822 citations to commercial drivers for improper, reckless or careless driving — a 23% increase over the previous year, according to the CSP.

CSP data shows the winter months of January and December — when road conditions are particularly dangerous — were the busiest months for troopers writing citations in 2023.

“While any vehicle can cause death, the consequences of a crash are amplified when a commercial motor vehicle is involved due to its increased weight, load dynamics and required stopping distances,” Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said in a press release. “Troopers are aware of these greater risks, and we believe professional drivers are as well.”

Troopers also identified the most common highways where these citations were issued, and Interstate 25 and Interstate 70 claimed the top two.