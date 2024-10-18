CSFD's Colorado Task Force 1 currently in North Carolina following hurricanes

NORTH CAROLINA — The Colorado Springs Fire Department's (CSFD) Colorado Task Force 1 is in North Carolina helping out following two hurricanes.

These are your 10 CSFD firefighters currently on deployment with Colorado Task Force 1 for Hurricane Helene. They're currently in the area around Black Mountain, North Carolina. The task force had been working in Clearwater Florida for Hurricane Milton and was recently… pic.twitter.com/APUQM50M62 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 17, 2024

CSFD says 10 firefighters are currently in Black Mountain, North Carolina for Hurricane Helene. The task force had previously been in Clearwater, Florida for Hurricane Milton.

WATCH: Colorado first responders in Florida to help as Hurricane Milton makes landfall

