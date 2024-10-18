Watch Now
CSFD's Colorado Task Force 1 currently in North Carolina following hurricanes

NORTH CAROLINA — The Colorado Springs Fire Department's (CSFD) Colorado Task Force 1 is in North Carolina helping out following two hurricanes.

CSFD says 10 firefighters are currently in Black Mountain, North Carolina for Hurricane Helene. The task force had previously been in Clearwater, Florida for Hurricane Milton.

