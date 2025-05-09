CSFD warns of dangerous TikTok Chromebook Challenge happening in schools

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they have been made aware that the dangerous viral TikTok Chromebook Challenge has made its way into schools across the Pikes Peak region.

The challenge involves a student putting a piece of either metal or pencil lead into the charging port of a Chromebook. The reaction causes the device to either spark, smoke or catch on fire.

CSFD says the challenge poses the following safety risks:



fire

battery explosions

release of toxic fumes

The department also says if the Lithium-Ion battery in the Chromebook catches fire, it can be difficult to extinguish.

According to CSFD, they have been contacted by several school districts to report these incidents. As of Friday, they say they are aware of more than 15 incidents in the Pikes Peak region.

At this time, CSFD says the incidents have stayed minor and have not required a response from fire crews.

The department says several students have been referred to the CSFD Youth Firesetter Intervention Program, and most school districts require those involved in these incidents to go through the program.

CSFD encourages parents to have a conversation with their students about the dangers of tampering with electronic devices. They also say their goal is to educate parents and caregivers on this trend to ensure their students are safe.

The department says they are working with districts and School Resource Officers in the region to ensure they follow the correct protocol when handling these incidents.

