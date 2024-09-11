CSFD rules fire at the Greenway Flats last week was accidental

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says a fire at the Greenway Flats, which is located on the Springs Rescue Mission property, was accidental.

Fire investigators determined the fire was caused by an unattended candle.

Background Information

CSFD says they've contained a fire at the Greenway Flats, which is located on the Springs Rescue Mission property.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. Friday.

CSFD says crews were able to keep the fire small and contained to one room. They were also able to prevent it from spreading to other apartments.

According to CSFD, one person was treated for minor injuries, and that person was not living in the apartment where the fire started.

