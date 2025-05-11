CSFD responds to a car that drove off the MLK Bypass on Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Right before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, both the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and Police Department (CSPD) responded to a car that drove off the MLK Bypass near I-25.

The area is near the Valley High Golf Course on the east side of Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Fire Department

According to the police, two people were in the car, but only one person was transported to a local hospital.

Police say that they are still trying to figure out how this accident happened.





