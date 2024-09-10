CSFD releases cause of fire near the Ray Nixon Power Plant last week

FOUNTAIN — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says a fire last week near the Ray Nixon Power Plant in Fountain that sent one person to the hospital was ruled accidental.

That person was taken to the hospital in serious condition. At this time, their name has not been released.

CSFD says they and several other agencies responded to a vehicle on fire. Investigators say the fire was ruled accidental due to a welding accident. The department believes this may have caused a loud explosion sound.

Background Information

One person was airlifted to a hospital in Denver following an incident, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

It happened Thursday afternoon south of the Ray Nixon and Front Range Power Plants, which are located off of I-25 and north of the Pikes Peak International Raceway.

The person injured is an employee with a company that is contracted by CSU, and no other injuries were reported. The company maintains large trucks to move materials such as ash and coal.

At this time, the name of the contracted company has not been released.

According to CSU, there was no damage to infrastructure and the site is not at risk.

___





Complaints Against Colorado Springs Homebuilder Pile Up Local families have faced months of delays, failed inspections, even threats of foreclosure for Creekstone's mishandlings. Complaints against Colorado Springs homebuilder pile up

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.