CSFD on the scene of a structure fire north of downtown Thursday afternoon

Bill Folsom
A Colorado Springs Fire Department brush truck
Posted at 5:03 PM, Jul 11, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a structure fire north of downtown Thursday afternoon.

In a social media post just before 5 p.m. CSFD says they are attacking the fire on North Royer Street. They also say there are road closures in the area.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

