CSFD mopping up grass fire at Red Rock Canyon Open Space Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — A grass fire at Red Rock Canyon Open Space is now contained, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

It happened around 4:45 p.m. at the hiking area, which is located west of Old Colorado City.

According to CSFD, the fire was about a quarter of an acre in size and is now 100% contained. At this time, it is unclear how the fire started.

