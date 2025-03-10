Watch Now
CSFD mopping up grass fire at Red Rock Canyon Open Space Monday afternoon

Red Rock Canyon Open Space Fire
News5 Photojournalist Ryan Mutch
Red Rock Canyon Open Space Fire
COLORADO SPRINGS — A grass fire at Red Rock Canyon Open Space is now contained, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

It happened around 4:45 p.m. at the hiking area, which is located west of Old Colorado City.

According to CSFD, the fire was about a quarter of an acre in size and is now 100% contained. At this time, it is unclear how the fire started.

___



