CSFD issues reminder about fire safety after a dog switched on an oven causing a small fire

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has issued a reminder about fire safety. Last week, firefighters were called out to a possible fire at a home off Rushmore Drive.

That fire was put out by a family member, who was then taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

According to CSFD, home security video revealed that the family dog had switched on the oven, which had some boxes on it.

This is a reminder to have your smoke detectors checked regularly and make sure you have an escape plan.

