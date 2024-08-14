CSFD Fire Chief Randy Royal named International Career Fire Chief of the Year

DALLAS, TX — A big honor for Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal! He was named the International Career Fire Chief of the Year Wednesday at a ceremony in Dallas.

The International Association of Fire Chiefs selected Royal from among 22,000 career and volunteer fire chiefs. He has been with CSFD since 1987 and chief since 2021.

Randy Royal sworn in as new Fire Chief

Royal was part of CSFD's response to the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest Fires.

Waldo Canyon Fire 10 Years Later

How the Black Forest Fire moved during the firefight

Last year, Royal recognized as Colorado's Fire Chief of the Year.

___





Fremont County Sherriff's Office Advised Not To Release Report Following a series of inmates escaping the Fremont County Jail, News 5 went searching for answers on how a series of inmate escapes happened with the most recent escape in June of 2024. Fremont County Sheriff's Office will not release report on escaped inmate

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.