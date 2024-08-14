CSFD Fire Chief Randy Royal named International Career Fire Chief of the Year

DALLAS, TX — A big honor for Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal! He was named the International Career Fire Chief of the Year Wednesday at a ceremony in Dallas.
The International Association of Fire Chiefs selected Royal from among 22,000 career and volunteer fire chiefs. He has been with CSFD since 1987 and chief since 2021.
Randy Royal sworn in as new Fire Chief
Royal was part of CSFD's response to the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest Fires.
Waldo Canyon Fire 10 Years Later
How the Black Forest Fire moved during the firefight
Last year, Royal recognized as Colorado's Fire Chief of the Year.
___
Fremont County Sherriff's Office Advised Not To Release Report
Following a series of inmates escaping the Fremont County Jail, News 5 went searching for answers on how a series of inmate escapes happened with the most recent escape in June of 2024.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.