CSFD determines garage fire earlier this week was accidental

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says a garage fire that happened earlier this week was accidental due to smoking materials.

CSFD says unattended smoking materials are in the top five for leading causes of fires in the city. They also say it's the leading cause for deaths in home fires in the U.S.

According to the department, home owners should use a sturdy ashtray on a hard surface to ensure smoking materials are properly put out. They also say to never discard of smoking materials in the following places:



mulch

dried grass

potted plants

leaves

CSFD says to never smoke inside and to keep smoking materials out of the reach of children.

Never smoke or let anyone smoke around oxygen as the department says it can cause materials to ignite more easily and make fires burn faster than normal.

Background Information

CSFD says they extinguished a structure fire Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Sinton Road, which is located near the West Fillmore Street exit of I-25.

CSFD says crews reported a fire in a detached parking garage at the apartment complex.

At this time, the fire is knocked down and crews are searching for hidden fire before starting overhaul operations. It is unclear how the fire started.

___





Former Colorado County Clerk Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison The former Mesa County Clerk was sentenced to nine years in prison for her role in tampering with election systems. Former clerk believes Tina Peters case illuminates the influence of election denial rhetoric

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.