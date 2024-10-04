CSFD determines garage fire earlier this week was accidental

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says a garage fire that happened earlier this week was accidental due to smoking materials.
CSFD says unattended smoking materials are in the top five for leading causes of fires in the city. They also say it's the leading cause for deaths in home fires in the U.S.
According to the department, home owners should use a sturdy ashtray on a hard surface to ensure smoking materials are properly put out. They also say to never discard of smoking materials in the following places:
- mulch
- dried grass
- potted plants
- leaves
CSFD says to never smoke inside and to keep smoking materials out of the reach of children.
Never smoke or let anyone smoke around oxygen as the department says it can cause materials to ignite more easily and make fires burn faster than normal.
Background Information
CSFD says they extinguished a structure fire Tuesday evening.
It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Sinton Road, which is located near the West Fillmore Street exit of I-25.
CSFD says crews reported a fire in a detached parking garage at the apartment complex.
At this time, the fire is knocked down and crews are searching for hidden fire before starting overhaul operations. It is unclear how the fire started.
___
____
