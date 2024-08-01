CSFD crews helping fight wildfires in Jefferson and Larimer Counties

COLORADO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says a crew of three is helping fight the Quarry Fire, which is burning in Jefferson County.

The fire has burned more than 200 acres and is 0% contained at this time. Nearly 600 homes have been evacuated in the area.

CSFD also has crews fighting wildfires in Idaho and Oregon.

According to CSFD, they also have firefighters at Mesa Verde National Park and four are fighting the Alexander Mountain Fire, which is burning near Loveland.

Aerial Footage of the Alexander Mountain Fire Multiple fires are burning near the Denver/Boulder area, the Alexander Mountain Fire is now over 5,000 acres as of Wednesday. Alexander Mountain Fire update | Morning of July 30, 2024

