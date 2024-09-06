CSFD contains fire at Greenway Flats on Springs Rescue Mission property

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department says they've contained a fire at the Greenway Flats, which is located on the Springs Rescue Mission property. It happened around 2:15 p.m. Friday.
CSFD says crews were able to keep the fire small and contained to one room. They were also able to prevent it from spreading to other apartments.
According to CSFD, one person was treated for minor injuries, and that person was not living in the apartment where the fire started.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
