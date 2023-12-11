'Cruisin' for the Children' brings toys to Colorado Springs Children's Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS — This past weekend's cold weather didn't stop the second annual Cruisin' for the Children motor parade and toy drive last Saturday.

Organizers did have to make a few changes to the event because of the cold. Some of the motorcycles and convertibles weren't able to participate, however, more than a dozen vehicles were still able to show up and support the cause.

The purpose of the parade was to collect toys for the kids under the care of the Colorado Springs Children's Hospital.

"It started with an idea that I had by driving past the Children's Hospital thinking, 'You know, it would be really good if we could show some support to those kids that are up there in the hospital,'" said Bobby Sorden, Founder of Crusin' for the Children.

The parade began Saturday morning at Lifetime Fitness on Royal Pine Dr. just north of the intersection of N. Powers Blvd. & Brairgate Pkwy. The vehicles traveled to Briargate Pkwy. and finished their route at the Children's Hospital.

"Originally, it just started with driving through the parking lot and waving to them and honking our horns, then it turned into a toy drive, and now we're turning it into a big motor parade.

Santa Claus was at the end of the parade route as trucks full of toys arrived at the hospital.

If you weren't able to participate in the motorcade but still want to donate, the Children's Hospital is still accepting donations at their location.

To learn more about the program, visit the Cruisin' for the Children Website.

