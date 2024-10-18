Cripple Creek honors man who died in Mollie Kathleen Mine accident

CRIPPLE CREEK — The main street through Cripple Creek closed Thursday morning for a procession to honor the man killed in an accident over the weekend at the Mollie Kathleen Mine tourist attraction.

“The community has been the one thing that's made it a little bit easier,” said Patrick Weier’s brother, John Weier.

Patrick Weier was working at the mine when the accident happened.

Town leaders from both Cripple Creek and Victor, veterans, along with family and friends walked in a procession from one side of Cripple Creek to the city park on the other side in a show of unity.

At a celebration of life event following the procession there were tears along with some laughs.

Speaker after speaker talked about weier’s priorities of community, friends and family.

*It's like losing 10 family members, not one. And for all of you that know Patty, you understand that he was just that kind of guy,” said John Weier

Patrick Weir was recognized for his military service, and his current training to continue community service with the Victor Fire Department.

Friends also talked about his love for sports, especially the Chicago Bears and Cubs.

One friend who wore a Bears cap to the memorial said, “I had a Bears hat on, see this guy walk around the corner. I look at him. First thing he said to me was, I already can tell you and I are going to be friends.”

Family and friends and doing a fundraiser for the seven year old son Weier leaves behind.





Local juvenile detention space maxed out as smash-and-grab crime continues A rise in smash-and-grab burglaries across Colorado Springs is stirring up frustration for local business owners and law enforcement, as juvenile suspects continue to find their way back out on the street after arrests. 'It's just not justice for our community': District Attorney, CSPD Chief address rise in smash-and-grab crimes