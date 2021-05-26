Crime Stoppers partners with Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

EL PASO COUNTY — Animal law enforcement in Southern Colorado now has new resources to better combat animal cruelty in the Pikes Peak Region. There is a new partnership with Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers.

"We take great pains to protect our tipsters," said Crime Stoppers Chairman, Don Addy. Crime Stoppers in a way for people to report crimes and remain anonymous.

Animals are unable to speak for themselves when they are the target of animal cruelty. "It is always a challenge,” said Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, President and CEO, Duane Adams, “We have a dedicated team that's willing to get out there and do whatever's necessary to alleviate the suffering of an animal." He says for each animal cruelty case there are many more not reported.

Animal Enforcement officers often show up on cases with one report and then learn multiple others suspected cruelty. "Tell us they've seen things, they didn't want to get involved, they didn't want to report it." The witnesses do have concern for the animal, but also worry about what will happen if the person they report finds out theyd called law enforcement. Crime Stoppers can alleviate fears and concerns.

The Crime Stoppers number is 719-634-STOP (7867)