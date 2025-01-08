Crime Stoppers partnering with downtown businesses, aims to reduce crime

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers announce they will begin providing businesses in Downtown Colorado Springs with a Crime Stopper window sign to help reduce crime in the area.

The Downtown Partnership says the 'STOP' shield with the crime stopper phone number will begin appearing on a number of windows in the downtown area.

“We are happy to share our STOP logo with downtown businesses. It acts as a deterrent to criminal acts like shoplifting, burglary, and assault,” said Don Addy, Chairman of the local Crime Stoppers non-profit. “Our program provides a phone number and website where citizens who witness or know of a crime can call and provide information and be totally anonymous and if an arrest occurs, we will pay a cash reward."

The Downtown Partnership says they have a security system for all downtown businesses, but this partnership will further enhance Downtown Colorado Springs as a shopping location and place to do business.

“We work every day to make Downtown a welcoming and enjoyable experience for all,” said Chelsea Gondeck, Executive Director of Downtown BID. “We see this partnership as an opportunity to continue to enhance our safety efforts for all Downtown patrons and further support our storefront businesses.”

___





Matthew Livelsberger: The Colorado Springs Man Found Inside The Las Vegas Cybertruck Residents living in an east Colorado Springs townhome complex shared their disbelief after learning one of their neighbors was suspected of detonating explosives inside a Cybertruck in Las Vegas on New Year's Day. Matthew Livelsberger: the Springs man found inside the Las Vegas cybertruck

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.