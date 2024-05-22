Crews hope to reopen one lane of U.S. 50 bridge by the Fourth of July

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are hoping to reopen one lane of the broken bridge over Blue Mesa Reservoir by the Fourth of July.

The bridge is located about three and a half hours southwest of Colorado Springs. It closed last month after a crack was found in the superstructure that supports the deck where drivers travel.

The closure has meant hours long detours for drivers to get across the reservoir. Drivers had limited access to County Road 26 to get between the towns.

Earlier this month, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) offered more travel options to commuters to get between Gunnison and Montrose.

CDOT hopes to fully reopen the bridge by late this fall.

