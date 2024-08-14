Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Crews bring Alexander Mountain Fire in Larimer County to near full containment

Crews working the 9,668-acre Alexander Mountain Fire in Larimer County have nearly reached full containment more than two weeks after the destructive blaze started.
alexander mountain fire.png
Posted
and last updated

LOVELAND, Colo. — Crews working the 9,668-acre Alexander Mountain Fire in Larimer County have nearly reached full containment more than two weeks after the destructive blaze started.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire was 94% contained as of Tuesday, and the last evacuation orders were lifted on Monday.

Alexander Mountain Fire July 30, 2024

The Alexander Fire was first reported at around 10:38 a.m. on July 29 near the community of Drake. It forced the evacuations of more than 5,000 people in the area and destroyed 26 homes and 21 outbuildings. No injuries were reported.

The fire was one of several that blew up that week. The next day, a wildfire—the Stone Canyon Fire—erupted in neighboring Boulder County, destroying five homes and killing one person.

Forest officials determined that the fire on Alexander Mountain was human-caused. However, they are still investigating how it sparked and are seeking possible witnesses who were near the mountain's peak in the late morning hours of July 29.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office opened a disaster assistance center on Friday, helping to connect residents affected by the fire to resources.

The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland. Residents can receive mental health services, food, and licensing information, and the Red Cross is providing gloves, masks, and trash bags to help clean up homes.

You can find more details here.



Fremont County Sherriff's Office Advised Not To Release Report

Following a series of inmates escaping the Fremont County Jail, News 5 went searching for answers on how a series of inmate escapes happened with the most recent escape in June of 2024.

Fremont County Sheriff's Office will not release report on escaped inmate

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App