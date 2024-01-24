Crazy Faith Street Ministry does its part to warm up Pueblo's unhoused

PUEBLO — Last weekend, temperatures in Pueblo dropped into single digits and Mayor Gradisar issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency declaration.

One Pueblo ministry decided to take things a step further than simply offering shelter.

In addition to offering shelter, the Crazy Faith Street Ministry also hosted a breakfast outside of their new location along 8th Street and Main.

The breakfast was a big hit among the unhoused, causing them to run out of food, gloves, and hand warmers in just 15 minutes.

According to the Crazy Faith Street Ministry, they can still be found serving breakfast like they have for the past five and a half years. They say during the winter they typically serve about 200 meals.

