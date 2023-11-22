Crash on northbound I-25 near Mesa Ridge Parkway causing delays Tuesday evening

EL PASO COUNTY — A crash along northbound I-25 near Mesa Ridge Parkway is causing delays. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, only one lane northbound is open at this time.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash involving two vehicles happened shortly after 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. They say one person has been taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

At this time, it is unclear when the interstate will reopen. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

____

