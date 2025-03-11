Crash involving school bus in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS (KOAA) — Police say there were no serious injuries following a crash involving a school bus in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning.

CSPD tells News5 they received the call at about 6:45 a.m. for a crash at High Tech Way and Centennial Boulevard, the intersection is just south of Garden of the Gods Road.

CSPD confirmed kids were on the bus at the time of the crash, but no one needed to be transported to the ambulance. The crash involved a school bus and at least one other vehicle, it isn't clear who is at fault or if anyone will be cited.

News5 is choosing to cover this story because of the location of the crash, right off a busy roadway. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash.





