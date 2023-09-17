Crash involving police cruiser blocks busy stretch of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Both directions of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs were closed Sunday evening after a crash that involved a police cruiser.

The Colorado Springs Police Department initially said that southbound Powers was closed at Dublin. They later said that the road was closed in both directions.

Police tell us the cruiser was responding to a report of a family fight involving a knife and was driving through the intersection at Powers and Stetson Hills. They say the cruiser's lights were flashing and the sirens were turned on. Police say a minivan that was southbound on Powers did not stop, and the police car crashed into it. The minivan then rolled before coming to a rest on its wheels.

Police say passengers in the minivan and an officer suffered minor injuries.

