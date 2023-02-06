CPW Southwestern Regional Sportsperson Cuacuas scheduled for February 13th

DURANGO, CO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting the annual Southwestern Regional Sportsperson Caucus on February 13th to discuss topics such as angling, hunting, and other topics related to the area.

The meeting will be held in person and virtually for those who cannot make the journey to Durango. You can register for that virtual event here. For those who would like to attend the details of the meeting is below.

Eolus Room at the Durango Community Recreation Center

February 13th, 2023

6:00 PM - 7:45 PM

The meeting will be led by CPW regional manager Cory Chick, with topics to be discussed including the five-year big-game hunting season structure and license allocation, the draft of the gray wolf reintroduction plan, and an update on the Keep Colorado Wild pass.

“It is another big year ahead for CPW, and we enjoy these opportunities to hear from the public and meet with our communities,” Chick said. “This will provide us the opportunity to hear from our two caucus representatives and provide updates on several programs.”

You can view the meeting agenda here.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.