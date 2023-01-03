New Keep Colorado Wild Pass launches in 2023

COLORADO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is excited to announce that the implementation of the Keep Colorado Wild pass has now launched for 2023.

The Keep Colorado Wild Pass will be automatically applied to all Colorado residents' vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles when registering their vehicle with the state.

This $29 fee will automatically be applied to the registration fee unless the owner opts out.

The new annual pass gives Coloradans access to all state parks and the benefit of knowing you are supporting keeping Colorado's great outdoors thriving.

The money raised from pass sales is not limited to only park entry fees as the money will also benefit the programs listed below:

State parks systems

Search and rescue teams

Avalanche safety programs​​

Wildlife conservation efforts​

Outdoor accessibility and educational opportunities​​​​

You may have some questions about the availability and access to these passes. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has provided some answers to frequently asked questions and facts about the Keep Colorado Wild Pass below:

Save 60% over the traditional annual state parks pass.​

You can only buy the pass during your vehicle registration process.

The $29 pass fee is included in your vehicle registration price total unless you choose to opt-out.

When you buy the pass, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo is printed on your registration card.

​​The pass is not transferable between vehicles and is linked to your license plate and registration card.

​Keep your registration card/pass in your car when you enter a state park. The pass can also be linked on the myColorado or My CPW apps.​

​​You can opt out of the pass when you register your vehicle with the DMV online, through a kiosk, by mail, or with a customer service representative.

All regularly priced Colorado state park passes are still available.​​

