CPW seeking volunteers to assist in parks and wildlife management

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) Southeast Region is seeking volunteers to assist in parks and wildlife management.

The Southeast Region will be hosting classes where you can learn what volunteering with CPW entails. You can register for these workshops by clicking below:



Thursday, January 23, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Southeast Region headquarters - 4255 Sinton Road, Colorado Springs

Saturday, February 8, 10 a.m. to noon: Lathrop State Park Visitor Center - 70 County Road 502, Walsenburg

Saturday, February 15, 10 a.m. to noon: Mueller State Park Visitor Center - 21045 CO-67, Divide

“CPW volunteers make a direct impact in conserving the lands, waters and wildlife of Colorado,” said Jeanette Lara, CPW’s volunteer coordinator for the Southeast Region. “From the maintained trails at our state parks to the nest boxes that are providing habitat to songbirds, we have roles for everyone to get involved.”

Lara also says CPW wouldn't be able to do the work it does without contributions from volunteers.

“In 2024, volunteers in the Southeast Region contributed more than 35,000 hours of their time to wildlife monitoring, habitat improvement projects, and trail work,” said Lara. “Another big area of contribution was through education and outreach efforts, which are focused on spreading important messages about things like living responsibly with wildlife.”

Volunteers will serve at different locations doing roles that include the following:



camp hosting

education and outreach

community science

habitat and trail work

maintenance and construction

wildlife projects

customer service

