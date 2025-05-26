CPW raising awareness about coyotes after attacks in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is urging the Colorado Springs community and visitors to be aware of coyotes in the area following two recent attacks on dogs.

The attacks happened at Palmer Park and Rockrimmon Open Space. CPW says the dogs were on a leash when they were attacked.

CPW says while new pups are being born, coyotes can become aggressive towards potential threats to defend their young. They say people should be aware as coyotes usually have pups around February and raise them through June.

You are asked to keep your pets leashed while on walks and indoors at night.

If you do see a coyote, CPW says to give it plenty of space. They will show signs of aggression by doing the following:



raising hairs on the back of their neck

baring teeth

growling

If a coyote does show aggression, CPW says do not run or turn your back. They say to be as loud as possible by doing the following:

shouting in a loud authoritative voice

waving your arms

clapping your hands

throwing objects at it

CPW says if the coyote doesn't leave the area, face it and back away. If you encounter an aggressive coyote, report it to CPW.

To learn more about living with coyotes, visit CPW's website.

