CPW catches coyote believed to have attacked a child in Colorado Springs on Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS — A coyote that attacked a child in Colorado Springs on Thanksgiving has been caught, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

CPW says they spent weeks searching and trapping coyotes until they caught one with human DNA on its paws and human food in its stomach. They determined it to be the coyote involved in the attack.

While the coyote has been captured, CPW says they are still investigating who fed the coyote, which is illegal.

“The good news is that this neighborhood is safe because we caught and removed the coyote that attacked the child on Thanksgiving,” said Tim Kroening, CPW’s wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak area. “The bad news is that a 4-year-old child suffered serious injuries and her family was traumatized because someone was feeding wildlife."

Kroening says the coyote is not at fault for its actions, but CPW could not leave it on the landscape because of its lack of fear of humans.

“Our first obligation is to protect human health and safety and we can’t allow dangerous predators to attack children,” said Kroening. “This is exactly why we constantly preach the dangers of feeding wildlife.”

A 4-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote on Thanksgiving Day in northern Colorado Springs near Monument Creek and I-25.

While CPW is investigating the situation, they are urging people to "be vigilant of their children and pets when living amid wildlife."

Witnesses say the girl and another child approached the coyote, thinking it was a dog. The coyote then lunged at the girl and grabbed the back of her head.

The attack resulted in serious injuries and an overnight stay at a hospital, however, the girl was released the next day, and CPW began its search for the coyote.

It's important to remember that coyotes are wild animals and can be aggressive under certain circumstances. CPW has some tips you can follow to make sure you or a loved one aren't a victim of an attack.

All of the tips below were taken directly from CPW's guide on how to stay safe around wildlife. They also have resources for living around other animals you could see in your backyard.

At home:



don't leave food outside (pet food or to feed wild animals)

if you see a coyote, make lots of noise and throw rocks to deter them

if you have a pet that needs to be outside overnight, place them in an enclosed kennel or shelter

When participating in outdoor recreation:

go during daylight hours, and avoid dawn, dusk, or nighttime

go with a friend or group if possible

use a walking stick

keep children in your line of sight at all times

keep pets close on leashes

bring bear spray if possible

keep a noise maker or rocks on your person

For your pets:

always supervise your pet when outside, especially at dawn or dusk

don't feed pets outside or leave pet food outside

never leave cats or dogs unattended outside after dark

if you must leave your pet outside, secure it in a fully enclosed kennel

keep your dog in a fenced yard

keep your pets up to date on vaccinations

While coyote attacks aren't common, it's always best to stay prepared while outdoors.

