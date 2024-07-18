CPW and the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance release endangered tadpoles into the wild

DENVER — The Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance (DZCA) released more than 2,200 endangered boreal toad tadpoles into the wild.

The DZCA spent over six months preparing more than 95 adult toads from CPW's National Aquatic Species Restoration Facility in Alamosa, Colorado for breeding.

On June 20, the DZCA and CPW let the adult toads' 2,200 offspring go in Creede, Colorado.

600 tadpoles were also introduced into the Gunnison National Forest in 2022, according to CPW.

“Consistent propagation of boreal toads in captivity has been the major missing link in our conservation efforts," CPW's native aquatic species biologist for the southwest region Daniel Cammack said. "In the past, we relied solely on collecting fertilized eggs from wild populations to grow into tadpoles at the hatchery and stock at translocation sites. Thanks to the Zoo’s expertise and hard work, we are able to increase our capacity and get more toads out at more locations. This is a critical partnership that we hope will translate to an increase in populations of this unique amphibian across our state.”

The boreal toad used to flourish between 7,000-12,000 feet of elevation in the Southern Rocky Mountains.

But there's been a dramatic decline in the species population over the past two decades, according to CPW. Loss of habitat and chytrid fungus infections are primary culprits, CPW said.

The fungus can infect most of the world's amphibian species, according to CPW.

"Officials estimate there may be as few as 800 wild adult toads left in Colorado," CPW said.

The DZCA and CPW estimate that it will take many years to bring the boreal toad species back from endangered. The DZCA have recruited volunteers to monitor the status of the species in the high country.

CPW said the agency has been researching boreal toad preservation for more than 30 years, including different methods for reintroducing toads into the wild, detecting the chytrid fungus and improving breeding at the Native Aquatic Species Restoration Facility.