COVID numbers make dramatic drop in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — There is encouraging news as two full years of the pandemic approaches. El Paso County is seeing a dramatic drop in COVID numbers.

"Our incidence is approaching the lowest level we've seen in six months," said El Paso County Public Health, Epidemiologist Fadi Youkhana. The number of people per 100 thousand is about to dip below 100 a day. Just four weeks ago, a covid spike hit an all-time high in El Paso County. “January 15th to be specific, we peaked at more than 18 hundred cases a day."

Bill Folsom Data showing a dramatic drop of COVID numbers

"This is actually a very good sign,” said El Paso County Public Health, Interim Medical Director, Dr. Chris Urbina, “It's not only true in El Paso County, it's true in Colorado, all over the country as well."

There is parallel, important supporting data from hospitals. The number of COVID patients at Pikes Peak region hospitals is down to a far more manageable level. "Yesterday they came to a conclusion as a group to change their dial into green status indicating that their capacity is now normal," said Youkhana.

The positive numbers are tempered with a caution from Dr. Urbina. He warns the virus is not completely gone, so it is wise to maintain some vigilance. "Particularly the most vulnerable people that are elderly, people that have chronic medical conditions, because the immunity from a previous infection, and the immunity from the vaccine appears to wane over a period of time.”

The hope is two years of prevention has become more natural to everyone. The measures for prevention also work as precautions to keep COVID numbers down and manageable.