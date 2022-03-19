Colorado Springs police officer arrested on kidnapping charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A Colorado Springs police officer has been arrested on four charges including kidnapping.

During a felony investigation on March 9, Colorado Springs Police Department Detectives became aware of criminal activity from Officer Shane Reed.

Detectives began a separate investigation establishing probable cause for Reed's arrest and on March 18, an arrest warrant was granted for the following charges:

18-3-302 (1), Second Degree Kidnapping, Class Four Felony (F4)

18-6-401 (1)(A)(7)(A), Child Abuse-Knowingly/Recklessly Any Injury Other Than SBI, Class One Misdemeanor (M1)

18-3-206, Menacing -Threat/Physical Action/Fear Of SBI, Class Three Misdemeanor, (M3)

18-9-111 (1)(A), Harassment-Strike, Shove, Kick, Class Three Misdemeanor (M3)

Reed was arrested on March 18 and was booked into the El Paso County Jail.

At the time of the arrest, Reed was assigned as a patrol officer in the Stetson Hills Division and has been employed by CSPD since March 2018.

The department says Reed was placed on administrated leave.

“The Colorado Springs Police Department values the trust placed in our organization by the community, and we are committed to holding officers accountable who violate that trust. Today, CSPD Detectives arrested Officer Shane Reed for several serious charges to include one felony charge. While Officer Reed has the same presumption of innocence and due process rights as every person arrested, it is important that the Citizens of Colorado Springs know that their officers will be held accountable when their actions warrant it,” said Interim Chief Adrian Vasquez.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and no other information was made available.

