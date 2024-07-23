Countering overdose deaths with new CSFD Narcan program

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is launching a new program with the goal of lowering deaths from drug overdose.

It is called the Narcan Leave Behind Project.

Crews with CSFD and other emergency responders like police, and ambulance services will carry doses of naloxone, which is commonly called Narcan, and leave it with family and friends of people at risk of overdosing.

Instruction flyers also include information on resources to help combat addiction.

Battalion Chief Carrick Patterson

Colorado Springs Fire Department

“Our goal is to get them the assist, said CSFD Battalion Chief, Carrick Patterson, “So this is a lifesaving mechanism, but the ultimate goal would be to get them into a prevention and rehab program.”

The program has a thousand doses to distribute.

A bill passed by the Colorado legislature made one time funding available for programs like this.

