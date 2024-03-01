Could nuclear energy be coming to Pueblo, county commissioners host town hall over possibility

PUEBLO, Colo. — Could nuclear energy be coming to Pueblo? On Thursday night, the Pueblo County Commissioners held a town hall meeting to get feedback about whether or not Pueblo residents want nuclear energy.

The Pueblo Innovative Energy Solutions Advisory Committee presented their study, showing why a nuclear energy plant in Pueblo should be considered.

Hundreds of people gathered in the Jackson Room at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center in Pueblo to learn more about a proposed plan for a nuclear energy plant in Pueblo.

Many people voiced their concerns about environmental impacts, while others are in support of the potential jobs it could bring to the Steel City.

The Comanche Three Coal Plant in Pueblo is expected to be closed by 2031, so Pueblo County is looking for a future alternative to energy.

“We don't want people breathing bad stuff. We don't want our kids to get asthma and get sick so this is all part of clean energy,” said the committee’s leader.

After conducting a study, the Pueblo Innovative Energy Solutions Advisory Committee is recommending a nuclear energy plant be built in Pueblo.

“You don't need a lot of transmission for it, it runs 24/7 just like a natural gas or coal plant does,” said the committee’s leader.

The committee argues nuclear power is a better option than solar and wind.

“It concentrated local economic benefits, jobs, and taxes,” said the committee’s leader.

According to the committee, over 400 jobs will be impacted by Comanche closing.

“Advanced nuclear power would provide 200-300 long-term jobs with a salary of $60-$200 thousand a year,” said the committee’s leader.

She said the nuclear energy plant would provide an additional 1,000 construction jobs.

“I support the high-paying jobs this study brings, because it directly impacts me,” said Josh, a Comanche employee.

Josh expressed his support for the nuclear plant.

“I totally support the tax base that brings, the jobs it brings and I appreciate the work you guys put into this,” said Josh.

But Suzanne Morgan of Avondale has doubts.

“All these union guys out here in these union gals and they have their shirts on so they want jobs and they are dangling this in front of them and there's no guarantee that any of these jobs are going to go to them,” said Morgan.

Beyond the jobs, Morgan is worried about safety.

“It's never even about the plant, it's about storing waste on those sites that can store hazardous waste,” Morgan said.

While others voiced their concern about the environment and health impacts.

The committee said they were unsure where the nuclear plant would go saying Comanche could be an option. They said if Pueblo plans to move forward with nuclear power, the plant would not be ready by the time Comanche closes. They estimate the earliest nuclear energy could be in Pueblo is between 2032-2034.

Many people who attended the meeting still have a lot of questions about how this would impact their utility bills and their community as a whole. Committee members tell me they plan to have more public meetings for people to give feedback.

