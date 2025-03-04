Could 3D-printed homes solve the housing crisis? Colorado could soon see them more this year

PENROSE — A new building option is emerging that could ease the housing crisis in Colorado. It's a 3D-printed home.

One campground site, Observer Ranch in Penrose, sees this new technology's benefits.

"It's really about the community," said Mike Haigwood, Operations Manager of Observer Ranch.

Haigwood says the campsite installed a 180-square-foot and 3D-printed building. He says its base frame was built by a 3D printer in 24 hours.

"In a month, you can have it," said Haigwood.

He says this technique is saving the business money and time.

"For the base model, you are looking at $51,000," said Haigwood.

The company behind it, Azure Printed Homes, wants to make homes more affordable.

"We wanted to find a way to build faster and less expensive," said Gene Eidelman, Co-Founder of Azure Printed Homes.

Eidelman says the company started three years ago in Los Angeles and plans to expand to Colorado as early as July this year.

"In Colorado, there's a housing shortage in every category," said Eidelman. "It's a lot easier to manage (a) construction schedule in one place."

Haigwood says 3D-printed homes could be a new solution for the housing crisis.

"As we see demand increase, we will probably have more available. You can come down here and test (it) for the weekend," said Haigwood.

