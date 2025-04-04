Cost of attending a Rockies game can be 2nd cheapest in the league, according to new report

DENVER (KOAA) — Once again, the Colorado Rockies are off to a rocky start when it comes to their record sitting at 1-5 entering their Home Opener, but the good news is the cost to attend a game lines up with how they have performed in recent years.

According to a report released this week by Bookies.com, if you're looking to save money, on average, a family of four will spend $208 on four of the cheapest available tickets, a parking spot, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs across all MLB stadiums. A trip to Coors Field is the 2nd cheapest on the list, as you can expect to pay about $136 for the same amount of stuff. Meaning people watching the Rockies play at home will pay about 35% less than the league average.

DID YOU KNOW YOU CAN BRING YOUR OWN FOOD TO ROCKIES GAMES?

Asking my coworkers in the News5 newsroom, very few of them realized you can pack your own food to Coors Field! There are restrictions of course, no alcohol and no glass bottles to name a couple. See the below security information from the Rockies:

Major League Baseball security mandates include:

Hard-sided containers including coolers, briefcases and ice chests are prohibited.

The maximum allowable bag size is 16"x 16"x 8".

All permitted bags will be searched prior to ballpark entry.

In addition, the following measures will be implemented:

Presence of uniformed law enforcement at all games.

Backpacks or other multi-pocket bags including multi-pocket purses are prohibited.

Soft-sided, single-pocket bags or containers 16"x 16"x 8" or smaller are permitted.

Security awareness training and emergency procedures review with the gameday event staff.

Daily facility inspection by ballpark personnel prior to gate opening.

All deliveries will be identified and logged.

Metal detection wands may be used to make random security checks at the gates.

Guests wearing coats will be asked to open them upon entry through the turnstiles.

Express lanes will be available at each gate for guests who are not carrying any items, including purses.

Prohibited Items

Alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs, or marijuana (medical or otherwise) in any form

Non-alcoholic beer or similar items

Glass bottles and aluminum cans

Aerosol cans (including sunscreen)

All hard-sided coolers and containers, regardless of size

All hard-sided briefcases, regardless of size

Backpacks or other multi-pocket bags including multi-pocket purses

Camera tri, dual or single leg pods by non-media personnel. Video cameras are permitted as long as live game action is not recorded in order to protect Colorado Rockies local and national rightsholders.

Bota bags, wine skins or camel packs

Sticks or clubs (including signs attached to sticks)

Fireworks, firearms or other weapons

Bullhorns or noise makers

Confetti

Animals (except service animals for Guests with Disabilities are permitted)

Beachballs, balloons and other inflatables

Skateboards, rollerblades or shoes with wheels

Stools or folding chairs

Large squirt guns or super soakers

Fish nets and poles

Any fruit or vegetable larger than a grapefruit must be sliced

Laser pointers

Insulated coolers, cups and thermoses larger than 22 ounces

Pizza boxes larger than personal size

Permitted Items

Plastic beverage containers

Soft-sided, single-pocket bags or containers 16"x 16"x 8" or smaller

Insulated cups or thermoses 22 ounces or smaller

Food items in individual portions

Any fruit or vegetable, grapefruit sized or smaller

Still and video cameras (see "Cameras")

Binoculars

Seat cushions and bleacher back rests

Umbrellas (During the threat of inclement weather, umbrellas are allowed at Coors Field. In consideration of the safety and sight lines of others, please use only small, compact umbrellas (28" - 34"). Large golf umbrellas and umbrellas with metal tips are strongly discouraged.)

Paper or plastic cups with permitted beverages

Plastic baby bottles

Baseball bats -- for the purpose of autographs; must be stored underneath the seats once the game begins

Brooms - 6' maximum length

Potato chip or nut cardboard cans with metal tops or bottoms

Strollers -- umbrella-type that folds or collapses to fit underneath seats (larger strollers may be claim-checked at the gates upon entry)

Motorcycle and bicycle helmets

GETTING TO COORS FIELD FROM SOUTHERN COLORADO

Attending a game at Coors Field is getting more and more efficient since most of the park has gone cashless. However, parking and getting to the stadium can still be a stressful task battling the crowds in downtown Denver. If you're going by yourself or with a friend, taking the lightrail may be a cheaper option if you're traveling from southern Colorado. The E line from Ridge Gate to Union Station will take about 50 minutes, click here for the scheduled and other details.

If you plan on carpooling, there are a lot of lots to choose from near Coors Field, but if you want information on the lots from the Colorado Rockies, click here.

TICKET DEALS

If you're a Colorado native, chances are you've sat in the Rock Pile at one point over the last three decades. The cheapest seats in the park are in deep center field, but you can still get great deals on better seats.

If you go to the Rockies tickets section, scroll down and keep your eye on the following:

TICKET SPECIALS:Special pricing for select games with the Blake Street Steal (discounted lower level tickets), Club Level Special (50% OFF) and Family Value Packs.

FAMILY VALUE PACK: Enjoy food, family and Rockies Baseball all at an amazing price with the Family Value Pack.

Including service charges, for only $76 in the Upper Level and $98 in the Lower Level you receive:



4 Tickets

1 Parking Pass

$40 Concession Credit

MILITARY DISCOUNT: The Rockies have partnered with GOVX to offer members of the U.S. Military (active, retired, reserve, veteran) discounted tickets to ALL regular season games at Coors Field. Click here for more.





