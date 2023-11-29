Cortez police officer killed while responding to traffic stop

CORTEZ, Colo. — An officer with the Cortez Police Department (CPD) was killed while responding to a traffic stop on Wednesday morning.

CPD reported that around 11:25 a.m., one of its officers initiated a traffic stop on S. Broadway and a person opened fire at the officer. The officer was injured and transported to Southwest Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The suspects fled in their vehicles before they were located along the 7500 block of Highway 160-491, CPD said. The suspects and officers fired at each other. One of the suspects died at the scene and the second was taken into custody, CPD said.

Flags around Cortez have been lowered to half-staff to honor the officer's service and the CPD.

The killed officer has not been identified.

Anybody with information about this incident is asked to contact the CPD and the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 970-565-8441.

No other details were immediately available.