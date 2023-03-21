Coroner's report released for man found bound and dead in truck on I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS — New details have emerged surrounding the death of Ivan Maldonado. He was found dead in the back of a pickup truck on I-25 in December of 2022. Initial investigations at the scene determined the Dallas man's death to be the result of a homicide.

According to the recently released El Paso County Coroner's report, Maldonado's was in the back of the pickup cab, on his hands and knees under many articles of clothing, gagged with his hands and feet bound.

The report states Maldonado suffered multiple blunt force injuries to the head, neck, and torso. The result of death however comes from smothering paired with acute heroin toxicity.

Maldonado hands were bound with duct tape and zip ties, feet bound with duct tape, and clothing ripped on his left arm revealing a needle puncture wound.

The coroner's toxicology report found cotinine, cocaine, levamisole, and 6-acetlymorphine (heroin) in the victim's urine, and codeine, and morphine in his blood.

The coroner believes that all the injuries and eventual smothering due to heroin toxicity are the results of one or more individuals.

There have been no arrests made or suspects named in the investigation.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.