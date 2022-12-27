Man identified who was found dead in a vehicle on I-25 last week

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department released the identity of a man who was found dead in a vehicle on the side of southbound I-25 Wednesday, December 20th.

The El Paso County Coroner identified the man as 30-year-old Ivan Maldonado of Dallas, Texas.

Mr. Maldonado was found dead in a grey four-door truck last week after CSPD received reports of a suspicious vehicle on the side of southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass.

When officers arrived they found Mr. Maldonado dead in the vehicle and due to the nature of the scene the CSPD homicide unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

The investigation shut down parts of southbound I-25 that Wednesday, blocking traffic while the team began their investigation. While the El Paso County Coroner will determine the final cause of death, CSPD is investigating Maldonado's death as a homicide.

No suspects have been named, nor arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Mr. Maldonado’s death is the 53rd homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. CSPD investigated 43 homicides this time last year.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477

