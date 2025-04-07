Contract negotiations continue between King Soopers and union

COLORADO — Contract negotiations will continue Monday between King Soopers and the union. In February, the union ended their 12 day strike after agreeing to resume bargaining with the Kroger owned chain at a later date.

WATCH: Strike on hold for at least 100 days during re-negotiations

Part of the strike included stores in Pueblo.

WATCH: Pueblo King Soopers employees begin strikes Friday morning

The union is asking for better pay and more staff.

King Soopers has said their latest offer remains on the table, which includes $180 million in pay raises.

