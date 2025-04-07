Contract negotiations continue between King Soopers and union

COLORADO — Contract negotiations will continue Monday between King Soopers and the union. In February, the union ended their 12 day strike after agreeing to resume bargaining with the Kroger owned chain at a later date.
WATCH: Strike on hold for at least 100 days during re-negotiations
Part of the strike included stores in Pueblo.
WATCH: Pueblo King Soopers employees begin strikes Friday morning
The union is asking for better pay and more staff.
King Soopers has said their latest offer remains on the table, which includes $180 million in pay raises.
___
Fight over 27-story apartment complex in Colorado Springs continues
An appeal was filed for a 27-story apartment complex in Colorado Springs, which would be the tallest building in the city.
Fight over 27-story apartment complex in Colorado Springs continues
News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.