Continuous merge could reduce slowing at I-25 trouble spot in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — There is a nearly $40-million project proposal in the works, intended to keep traffic moving better on the stretch of I-25 between Garden of the Gods Road and Fillmore Street in Colorado Springs. Slowing often happens where on-ramp merge lanes transition to regular traffic lanes. "It's kind of a pinch point," said Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Resident Engineer, John Hall.

Recently installed merge meters, using timed red to green lights went in at the two interchanges to help space cars as they transition onto travel lanes. The proposal for continuous merge lanes would bring an additional layer of traffic control. It would give drivers even more time to find a space to merge. "Where you reduce risk, you reduce the chances of people not having a place to get in and then having to stop on a ramp or something like that," said Hall. If merging cars can zipper in without needing to hit the brakes, it reduces the chain reaction of more braking in the travel lanes.

To some the measure can look like a fourth travel lane. Hall clarifies it is not intended as a travel lane, rather it for operational purposes.

For now, the project is in the proposal stage. It is listed among projects that could be funded by dollars raised through new funding measures just put in place by Colorado’s state legislature.

