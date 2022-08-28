Watch Now
Contestants wow crowds with Mullet Championships at Colorado State Fair

The Colorado State Fair hosted the USA Mullet Championships Friday night with 15 men competing for a chance to advance to the national finals.
Posted at 11:17 PM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 01:17:11-04

PUEBLO, Colorado — In the world of radical hair stylings, Pueblo, Colorado now stands a shining beacon of all things mullet. On Friday night, 15 mullet wearing Coloradans took to the stage and appealed to the gathered crowd and assembled judges in a competition to see who had the best do.

“The Mullet Lifestyle resonates with Coloradoans,” said USA Mullet Championships founder Kevin Begola.

The competition served as a qualifier for the USA Mullet Championships. The winner will go on to compete against the top 25 mullets in the nation.

USA Mullet Championships considers itself the nation’s official mullet-ranking authority and determines the best of the business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairstyle. Top mullet competitors come from around the region and can participate in the event. Judges will assess multiple categories, including adult male, adult female (femullet), teen and children.

The winner of USA Mullet Championships Colorado State Fair competition will automatically earn a spot in the highly competitive “Top 25” for the Mane Event this Fall. The top-ranked mullets will also win a total of $1,000 in prizes.

