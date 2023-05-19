Construction in progress for new wellness center on Pueblo's southside

PUEBLO, COLORADO — Progress is being made to build an important resource in Pueblo. Construction is now underway for the Bessemer Wellness Center near Abriendo Ave. and Northern Ave.

The center is a part of the Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association (SCHRA). So far, a little over $1 million has been invested into building renovations.

When it's complete, the center will house different resources, like helping people who are experiencing homelessness, facing addiction, and need access to food.

"Its important to have this in the community because we are already providing these services and the demand for them is great and we absolutely need to address this community," said Jude Solano with SCHRA.

SCHRA plans to open the center by January, 2024. The group is also waiting to see if the City of Pueblo will kick in close to an additional $1 million to help with construction.

To learn more about SCHRA, visit the SoCo Harm Reduction website.

