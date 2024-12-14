Construction for the new riverwalk boathouse in Pueblo is underway

PUEBLO — Progress is being made on an upgrade to a historic spot in Pueblo.

The metal frame of the new riverwalk boathouse has been built, along with the channel increasing in size.

This is all part of the new expansion project for the riverwalk.

When it's done, the building will house the riverwalk boats, along with having event spaces.

Lynn Clark of the Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo voiced her passion for the ongoing project.

"It's important to our community we should have beautiful things and beautiful places in our community so having this come out of the ground now it is kind of emotional at times we are being very particular with the construction process with our partners that things need to be a certain way."

This expansion costs a little over 15 million dollars with money coming from federal, state, and local groups.

The project is expected to be completed in December 2025.





Buc-ee's Clears Crucial First Step in Palmer Lake Thursday The City of Palmer Lake’s Board of Trustees decided in a 4-1 vote that they are legally able to annex the county land for Buc-ee’s. Thursday's meeting could determine the future of land near Palmer Lake planned to host BUC-EE's

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.