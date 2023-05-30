Construction complete on Mt. Cutler Trailhead parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The City of Colorado Springs has finished construction on a new parking lot at the Mt. Cutler Trailhead.

Located in North Cheyenne Cañon Park, what was previously a dirt parking lot subject to weathering and erosion is now a nicely paved lot with curb, gutter, and defined parking spaces.

Construction began in April and just recently wrapped with the addition of work on the Creekside Trail to help improve sustainable and listing access.

