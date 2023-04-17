City of Colorado Springs to pave Mt. Cutler Trailhead parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The City of Colorado Springs announced Monday that it will be paving the Mt. Cutler Trailhead parking lot this Wednesday, April 19th.

The paving process will only affect the parking lot area, which will remain closed during the paving process, the trail will remain open.

The city says this project is to help increase parking efficiency and reduce erosion in the area. Minor improvements like a curb, gutters, and marked parking spaces will also be added to the parking lot.

The project is a part of the city's Cheyenne Cañon Park Master Plan.

“We would like to thank park and trail users for their patience during this closure,” said David Deitemeyer, a senior landscape architect with the City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services. “With a growing number of visitors coming through the Cañon each year, this project will increase parking availability with designated spaces to enhance the user experience”.

North Cheyenne Cañon Road will remain open during the construction process however expect some delays as at certain times the road will be down to one lane. Construction is expected to last a total of six weeks weather permitting.

