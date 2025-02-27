Conserving water: cattle rancher discusses use of CSU Extension's Drought Plans

RUSH — In dry Colorado, cattle rancher Louis Martin would tell you, it can be a challenge keeping the grass his herds eat plentiful and full of nutrients.

"We want a healthy environment," said Martin. "We live in an arid environment, we prepare for this."

Martin said before he lived in Colorado, he experienced a harsh drought in Utah where he had to cull some of his herd.

"We did not think the land would carry the number of cattle," said Martin.

In the first two years of CWCB's water plan, the drought plan program helped about 40 farmers and ranchers statewide. The program is described as catering to farmers' needs, which for Martin, the biggest change he saw he says came with spacing out resources.

"Through our planned grazing, we're able to see how much grass we have ahead of us, so we can say we have four months of grazing if we don't see a drop of rain," said Martin.

The Drought Plan included individual advising for farmers.

Martin said he is already noticing changes on his land.

"We're seeing an increase in the infiltration rates in the water," said Martin.

