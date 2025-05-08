Conclave adds learning for Colorado Springs Catholic students

COLORADO SPRINGS — The death of Pope Francis and now the conclave to name a successor are more than a curiosity at Saint Mary's High School in Colorado Springs.

“All of our kids are required all four years to take theology,” said Theology Teacher, Kate Ihlefeldt.

The events serve as an adjunct to curriculum expanding student’s examination of faith.

The long conclave tradition is a first for most of the students who were so young when Pope Francis was elected, they do not remember it.

Observing the protocols in action as their attention.

“They go in the Sistine Chapel and it's like, no one knows what's going on in there. I didn't realize it was going to be like that,” said Junior, Cade Barta.

“Only one gets chosen, but any baptized male can technically become the next pope, which is kind of crazy,” said Junior Elle Adams.

In recent weeks there has been added interest and questions in theology class

“It's an opportunity to teach why we have a pope in the first place, why we need the magisterium, why we need the authority of the church to kind of govern and guide us,” said Ihlefeldt.

Lessons in benefit while happening in unison with real life transition for the church.

I kind of find the black/white smoke thing interesting too,” said Barta, “I think that's kind of cool.”

Black smoke on day one of the conclave signaled more waiting for white smoke signaling votes in agreement on a new leader for the Catholic church.

