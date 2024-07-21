Concert raises money to support family torn apart by drunk driving crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — A benefit concert was held Saturday for a family from Peyton who lost a father and daughter in a crash caused by a drunk driver.

The state patrol reported an impaired driver hit the Pyatt family's Jeep in a head-on collision on US 24 on July 10. Brent Pyatt and his 12-year-old daughter Emma died. Miles Pyatt, age 10, suffered serious injuries. The family was driving home from church at the time.

Live music venue Outback Jamz hosted the benefit concert. Organizer Ross Hadley said he was moved by the large turnout for the event.

"I've never experienced a community like this. We moved out here 10 years ago, and I haven't been in a small community like this," Hadley said.

"People here and I think in general all over the place are looking for a way to come out and show love, not just put an emoji, a prayer emoji, but to show their love and support."

A portion of the proceeds from food sales at the event will be donated to the Pyatt family.

___





Sheriff: Colorado a cartel-welcoming state Appellate court rules statute blocks sheriff from holding inmates for ICE Teller County Sheriff discusses recent lawsuit ruling against them

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.