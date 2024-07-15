Vigil held in Peyton on Sunday for two killed in drunk driving incident

PEYTON — The Peyton community gathered at Peyton Elementary School to hold a vigil for a father, Brent Pyatt, and his daughter, Emma Pyatt, who lost their lives in a suspected drunk driving incident on July 10.

The crash happened along Highway 24 near Judge Orr Road and Stapleton Road in Falcon.

Two people killed in crash along Highway 24

The family was on their way home from church when a pick-up truck swerved into their lane, causing a head-on crash. The father and daughter were killed, and their son, Myles Pyatt, remains in the hospital where he spent his 10th birthday in serious condition.

His mother is concentrating all of her effort on her son as he has a long road to recovery.

The community came together to grieve and show their support for Brent and Emma.

A benefit concert will be held in their honor on July 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The concert will be located at Outback Jamz on Front Street in Peyton.

___





____

